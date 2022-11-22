NFL World Reacts To The OJ Simpson-Themed Post

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 26: O.J. Simpson appears in District Court during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center September 26, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

Melvin Gordon seems to be excited to be on his way out of Denver.

The veteran running back, who was released on Monday, shared an edited photo of himself driving O.J. Simpson's infamous white Ford Bronco on his Instagram story Tuesday.

"Hahaha boy y'all fans was hell lmfaooo," Gordon wrote. "Thank y'all too Broncos country. Let's at least laugh on the way out."

Gordon may have been trying to have some fun here, but not all Broncos fans are in the mood to laugh.

"Lmao I don’t think @Melvingordon25 realized how many games he’s cost us!" one tweeted.

"My guess is he dropped the phone before he hit send. See ya," another added, referring to Gordon's penchant for fumbling.

"Lol 'y’all was hell' like Broncos fans were being unreasonable in disliking a player who fumbled in 9 games this year (2 getting returned for TD’s)," a third fan echoed.

"I wouldn’t trust Melvin to hang onto the wheel," chimed in another fan. "He’s not wrong about the fans, but we’re only hell because we’ve been dealing with hellish football for eons now."

"Did he get this post typed without fumbling the phone though?" another fan asked.

Despite some of his struggles, we'd expect Gordon to find another job elsewhere down the stretch. Broncos fans won't be wishing him well though if they see him again.