NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson Injury News

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Coming off yesterday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury.

According to Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Wilson "dinged" his shoulder on Sunday. He was listed as "limited" on the Broncos' estimated practice participation report today.

Wilson's start to his Denver tenure hasn't gone as planned, but the Pro Bowl signal caller did produce 237 passing yards and three total touchdowns against Las Vegas.

If he is hampered by this injury long-term, it could be a major blow to a Broncos offense that just lost running back Javonte Williams for the year with a torn ACL.

As a result, many fans are understandably concerned about Wilson's health.

Wilson and the 2-2 Broncos only have three days to get ready to face a desperate 1-2-1 Indianapolis Colts team on Thursday Night Football.

If Russ can't go, it would be backup Brett Rypien taking his place.