NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson Postgame News

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

In Week 5, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received a lot of heat for saying "Broncos Country, let's ride" following an embarrassing loss to the Indianapolis Colts. On Monday night, he ditched his famous catchphrase.

At the end of his Week 6 postgame press conference, Wilson simply thanked the reporters in the building.

While it seems like Wilson is slightly deflated by the Broncos' third loss in a row, NFL fans are just glad he's no longer saying "Broncos Country, let's ride."

"Love the awareness he showed here, well done," one fan said.

"I'm all for ambition. But the grass isn't always greener on the other side, folks," a second fan said. "This man is hurting and I would feel bad for him if I could forget that he engineered this entire situation and left us to hang."

"It's about time," a Seahawks fan tweeted.

Wilson completed just 53.6 percent of his pass attempts on Monday night for 188 yards with a touchdown.

Next up for the Broncos is a showdown with the New York Jets. That won't be an easy game by any means.

We'll see if Wilson can right the ship in Denver before it officially sinks.