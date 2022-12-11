NFL World Reacts To Troubling Jerry Jeudy Video

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jerry Jeudy has caught a pair of touchdown passes today, but that's not the only thing he's been noticed for.

A frustrated Jeudy was lucky he wasn't penalized or even ejected for losing his mind on an official after a play.

Apparently, Jeudy either thought he was interfered with, or was frustrated with Russell Wilson, or a combination of both. Either way, he went ballistic, removing his helmet and yelling before making contact with the official.

Take a look:

"I can't believe Jerry Jeudy wasn't flagged for his outburst," said Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "Took off his helmet, screamed, bumped an official. Easily could've been ejected, and instead wasn't flagged at all."

"How is this not an ejection?" a fan asked on Twitter.

"How do you not get ejected for that?" another added.

"I thought you were supposed to be ejected if you make contact with an official," said a third.

There's also no shortage of fans in the comments telling Jeudy that if he's frustrated enough to want a trade, they'd welcome him on their team.

Despite this outburst, Jeudy is having a productive day. He's made six catches for 61 yards and those two touchdowns.

The Broncos still trail the Kansas City Chiefs 34-21 in the fourth quarter though.