NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Broncos Quarterback News

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos added some depth at the quarterback position as starting QB Teddy Bridgewater recovers from a concussion.

The team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first announced the news.

“With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,” Pelissero tweeted. “The Broncos added an arm, signing former Washington State QB Anthony Gordon to the practice squad.”

While Gordon remains on the practice squad, fans took it as an unfortunate sign for Teddy Bridgewater. This likely means that he’ll be out for at least this weekend’s contest.

Other fans are happy for the former Washington State legend.

“Good news! Gordo picked up!” said one fan.

Other fans are hoping he’ll suit up this weekend under center instead of backup quarterback Drew Lock.

“Play him,” one fan said.

It’s safe to say some Broncos fans are ready to move on from the Drew Lock experience when Teddy Bridgewater isn’t starting.