NFL World Reacts To ‘Significant’ Denver Broncos News

On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser have no right to buy back any portion of the franchise.

This ruling means the final impediment to the sale of the Broncos has been removed. As a result, the franchise may very well have a new owner in time for the 2022 season.

The reason this entire situation had to be handled in court is because Kaiser’s heirs claimed they had the right of first refusal on any potential sale of the Broncos. Obviously, that’s no longer the case.

In fact, the Broncos are not obligated to inform Kaiser’s heirs about any intended sale.

Shortly after this ruling went public, NFL fans went on Twitter to share their predictions as to who’ll become the next owner of the Broncos. A lot of people are hoping Peyton Manning steps in and purchases the franchise.

“Peyton Manning incoming,” a fan tweeted.

Another fan said, “Heard the Manning Bros are in the market.”

Heard the Manning Bros are in the market. 🤔 https://t.co/Eez7evEw2i — Regulators Podcast  🏈🎙 (@RegulatorsPod) January 11, 2022

“Is John Elway or Peyton Manning gonna buy the team,” a third fan asked.

Is John Elway or Peyton Manning gonna buy the team? https://t.co/NAt5wCy1nd — Sweet Lou (@Louis_Ville) January 11, 2022

Last week, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said Eli and Peyton Manning never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday.

Well, now’s the perfect time for Peyton Manning to save the team he once played for.