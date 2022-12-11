NFL World Shocked By Broncos' Comeback On Sunday

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: A pair of F-16 fighter jets perform a flyover in a general view before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Shockingly, we have a game on our hands in Denver right now.

The Broncos fell behind 27-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half, but have since struck for 21 unanswered points. Russell Wilson has thrown three touchdown passes, with a pair of Patrick Mahomes interceptions also helping the Denver cause.

Making this rally even more improbable is the fact the Broncos have only scored 21 points in game two times this season. They're going to need more than that to complete the comeback, but for now, they've gotten the attention of the NFL world.

"Wouldn’t it be hilarious if the Broncos had the greatest comeback in franchise history today?" asked Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan. "Previous record: 24 points, set vs. San Diego in 2012 and Seattle in 1979."

"Broncos comeback of the century?" asked a Bengals fan on Twitter.

"Need this Broncos comeback so badly," added a Bears supporter.

"The absolute worst part of this Broncos comeback is now Ian Eagle and Charles Davis have something to be happy about," added a fan who is apparently not a fan of the CBS announcing team.

"BRONCOS COMEBACK SEASON. #LETSRIDE," chimed in another Bengals fan.

The Kansas City and Denver game is now late in the third quarter. You can catch the action on CBS.