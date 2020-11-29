Paige Spiranac Has A QB Suggestion For The Broncos

The Denver Broncos are in need of a quarterback.

Denver will be without all four of its quarterbacks against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. All of the Broncos quarterbacks are out due to COVID-19 protocols. One Broncos quarterback reportedly tested positive and was in a meeting with the other QBs, who weren’t wearing masks.

“The three quarterbacks, who are not experiencing any symptoms, immediately left the practice field and departed UCHealth Training Center. All three have consistently tested negative for COVID-19 via both daily PCR testing and additional POC testing administered as a precaution…With NFL/NFLPA protocols mandating a five-day quarantine period for high-risk close contacts, we were informed that Lock, Rypien and Bortles will be ineligible to participate in Sunday’s game against New Orleans,” the Broncos said on Saturday.

Denver will now take on New Orleans without a true quarterback.

Paige Spiranac has a quarterback in mind, though…

Uncle Rico waiting for that call to be QB for the Broncos pic.twitter.com/H8snC2PwlA — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 29, 2020

Unfortunately, Uncle Rico is both a fictional character and unable to play for Denver this weekend due to the league’s strict COVID-19 policies. The Broncos are not allowed to sign a new quarterback for Sunday’s game.

Still, it’d be pretty fun to watch if they could.

Denver and New Orleans are scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX.