Breaking: Panthers Are Reportedly Trading QB Teddy Bridgewater

When the Carolina Panthers acquired Sam Darnold earlier this offseason, it immediately sparked speculation about Teddy Bridgewater’s future. On Wednesday, the Panthers decided to move on from the veteran quarterback.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Bridgewater has been traded to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

The value that Carolina is receiving in return for Bridgewater isn’t great at all, but it’s evident the front office no longer wanted him on the roster. Now, Bridgewater will have a chance to compete for the starting job in Denver.

As for Bridgewater’s salary, Pelissero said the Panthers will pay a portion of it as part of the deal.

“Carolina will pay a portion of Bridgewater’s 2021 compensation as part of a restructured contract to finalize the deal to Denver, which now has competition for Drew Lock … and options with the No. 9 pick,” Pelissero wrote.

Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Panthers last offseason. Unfortunately, he didn’t live up to that contract.

Last season, Bridgewater completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Perhaps a change of scenery will allow Bridgewater to recapture the magic that made him a hot commodity just a year ago. Carolina, meanwhile, is officially handing over its starting job to Darnold.