Breaking: Panthers Are Reportedly Trading QB Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater rolls out for the Carolina Panthers.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 25: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Carolina Panthers drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

When the Carolina Panthers acquired Sam Darnold earlier this offseason, it immediately sparked speculation about Teddy Bridgewater’s future. On Wednesday, the Panthers decided to move on from the veteran quarterback.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Bridgewater has been traded to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

The value that Carolina is receiving in return for Bridgewater isn’t great at all, but it’s evident the front office no longer wanted him on the roster. Now, Bridgewater will have a chance to compete for the starting job in Denver.

As for Bridgewater’s salary, Pelissero said the Panthers will pay a portion of it as part of the deal.

“Carolina will pay a portion of Bridgewater’s 2021 compensation as part of a restructured contract to finalize the deal to Denver, which now has competition for Drew Lock … and options with the No. 9 pick,” Pelissero wrote.

Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Panthers last offseason. Unfortunately, he didn’t live up to that contract.

Last season, Bridgewater completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Perhaps a change of scenery will allow Bridgewater to recapture the magic that made him a hot commodity just a year ago. Carolina, meanwhile, is officially handing over its starting job to Darnold.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.