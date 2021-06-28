Paxton Lynch, Former 1st Round Pick, Takes New Career Step

Paxton Lynch, a former Denver Broncos first round pick, has reportedly decided to take a new career step this offseason. The former Memphis quarterback will be headed north of the border.

According to Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens, Lynch has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. No further details were given on the length or amount of his contract.

Lynch hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2017 season, when he started two games for the Broncos. After being selected by Denver in the 2016 draft, he played in five contests for the franchise, completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

After being released by the Broncos early on in the 2018 campaign, Lynch signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He re-upped with the team in 2019, where he served as the team’s third-string quarterback, behind Russell Wilson and Geno Smith.

Lynch last spent time on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster, prior to the start of the 2020 campaign. He was waived when the team made its finals cuts before Week 1.

Prior to his arrival in the NFL with the Broncos, Lynch showed promise as the quarterback at Memphis. In three seasons and 38 games, he threw for 8,863 yards and 59 touchdowns, which earned him national recognition in just junior year. He decided to forgo his senior season and enter the 2016 NFL Draft.

At the age of 27, Lynch still has a ways to go until his football playing days are over. If his stint in the CFL proves to be productive, he may get another shot in the NFL down the line.