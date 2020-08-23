Peyton Manninng Used 1 Word To Describe Broncos QB Drew Lock

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning appears to be a big fan of the team’s new quarterback, Drew Lock.

Lock, 23, showed major potential as a rookie last season. The second round pick out of Missouri threw for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

The former Tigers star appeared to get more confident as the season went on. He led the Broncos to a 4-1 record in December.

Manning said that one word comes to mind when you watch Lock play: “Swagger.”

The legendary NFL quarterback commented on Lock during an appearance on team’s new show Training Camp Live.

“I think he’s got a little swagger to him,” Manning said during the broadcast, per Sports Illustrated. “He’s got a little edge to him, which I think is important. It’s a tough position… to have a little swagger to you is a good thing.”

Manning added that he believes Lock will benefit a lot from going against a Vic Fangio defense in practice.

“I think Drew will benefit from competing against this Vic Fangio—style of defense every day in practice,” he said.

Manning isn’t the only one who’s noticed Lock’s swagger, either.

“His swagger is contagious,” receiver Tim Patrick said last season. “He’s the kind of guy you want to follow.”

The Broncos are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season on Monday, Sept. 14 against Tennessee. ESPN’s new Monday Night Football broadcasting team will be on the call.