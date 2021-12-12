Peyton Manning Pays Tribute To Demaryius Thomas On Sunday

The Denver Broncos are paying tribute to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas ahead of today’s game against the Detroit Lions. Among the mourners is Peyton Manning, who had a message for his former teammate.

In a video for the Denver Broncos, Manning paid tribute to the former Pro Bowl wideout, praising him for being “dependable, accountable and tough” among many other compliments. Manning also highlighted what a great person Thomas was for all of the great charity work he did off the field.

The Hall of Fame quarterback also admitted that Thomas’ early success in Denver was a big reason he chose to sign with them in 2012. Manning finished by saying that he feels “indebted” to Thomas.

“He will be dearly missed… always great to my wife and kids,” Manning said. “He was a big reason why I came out here to play.”

pic.twitter.com/mf5k2mHR2i — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021

Demaryius Thomas passed away last week at the age of 33. He had only recently retired from the NFL earlier this year.

During his NFL career, Thomas made four Pro Bowls. He had five straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, three seasons with 10 or more touchdowns, and two seasons with over 100 receptions.

Thomas appeared in two Super Bowls, making 13 receptions for 118 yards and the Broncos’ only touchdown in Super Bowl XLVIII. Ironically, he had just one catch for eight yards in the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Broncos will be honoring Thomas with special decals on their helmets along with other tributes for the rest of the season.