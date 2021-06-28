Peyton Manning Reacts To Demaryius Thomas’ Retirement

Former Denver Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas hung up his cleats on Monday, capping off a decade in the NFL.

Thomas made fivefi Pro Bowls with the Broncos from 2010-18 before finishing his career with the Houston Texans and New York Jets. He was instrumental in Denver reaching two Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl 50.

This afternoon, Thomas’ former quarterback Peyton Manning sent his old target a congratulatory message via the Broncos’ Twitter account.

“It was an honor and a privilege to play with you and be your teammate,” Manning said. “I always had great respect for your toughness, your work ethic, your fearlessness across the middle, your ability to make big catches in big games. I never played with anybody as big, strong, powerful and fast as you.

“I wish you all the best in this next chapter. … You did it the right way at the highest of levels and you did it for a long time.”

Thomas finished his NFL tenure with 724 receptions, 9.763 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in five straight seasons from 2012-16, earning a Pro Bowl berth each year.

Hats off on a tremendous career for the 2010 first-round pick.