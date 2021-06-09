The Spun

Peyton Manning Reacts To Broncos Hall Of Fame Decision

Peyton Manning in a press conference.ENGLEWOOD, CO - MARCH 07: Quarterback Peyton Manning reacts as he announces his retirement from the NFL at the UCHealth Training Center on March 7, 2016 in Englewood, Colorado. Manning, who played for both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos in a career which spanned 18 years, is the NFL's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (539), passing yards (71,940) and tied for regular season QB wins (186). Manning played his final game last month as the winning quarterback in Super Bowl 50 in which the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, earning Manning his second Super Bowl title. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning capped off his incredible NFL career by winning Super Bowl 50 for the Denver Broncos. And he is being rewarded for his historic run in Denver with induction into the Broncos Ring of Fame.

The Broncos announced on Wednesday that Manning will be inducted into their Ring of Fame this year. And Manning quickly acknowledged the honor.

In a statement, Manning spoke about how “incredibly honored” he was to be joining the Ring of Fame. He brought up Broncos legends like Floyd Little, Karl Mecklenburg and Steve Atwater as men he feels privileged to be on a pedestal with.

Manning said that he still admires the teammates he had in Denver and appreciates the community outside of the game. He said his family is “proud to call Denver our home” and is grateful to the franchise.

Peyton Manning signed with the Denver Broncos in 2012 after 14 years with the Indianapolis Colts. Coming off a major neck surgery, there was some belief that he might not still have the same level of talent. Those beliefs were quickly dismissed.

Manning put up video game numbers during his four years in Denver, winning the MVP award in 2013 after throwing for a record 55 touchdowns. He would become the NFL’s all-time leading passer by the time he retired, though most of those records have since been broken.

There’s an argument to be made that Manning was as impactful with the Broncos as he was with the Colts. Whatever the case may be, he’s going down as a legend for both.

Manning has already been inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor. He is slated for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this summer.


