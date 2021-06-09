Peyton Manning Reacts To Broncos Hall Of Fame Decision

Peyton Manning capped off his incredible NFL career by winning Super Bowl 50 for the Denver Broncos. And he is being rewarded for his historic run in Denver with induction into the Broncos Ring of Fame.

The Broncos announced on Wednesday that Manning will be inducted into their Ring of Fame this year. And Manning quickly acknowledged the honor.

In a statement, Manning spoke about how “incredibly honored” he was to be joining the Ring of Fame. He brought up Broncos legends like Floyd Little, Karl Mecklenburg and Steve Atwater as men he feels privileged to be on a pedestal with.

Manning said that he still admires the teammates he had in Denver and appreciates the community outside of the game. He said his family is “proud to call Denver our home” and is grateful to the franchise.

Peyton Manning on Ring of Fame election: #9sports pic.twitter.com/VVSooV7Xyb — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) June 9, 2021

Peyton Manning signed with the Denver Broncos in 2012 after 14 years with the Indianapolis Colts. Coming off a major neck surgery, there was some belief that he might not still have the same level of talent. Those beliefs were quickly dismissed.

Manning put up video game numbers during his four years in Denver, winning the MVP award in 2013 after throwing for a record 55 touchdowns. He would become the NFL’s all-time leading passer by the time he retired, though most of those records have since been broken.

There’s an argument to be made that Manning was as impactful with the Broncos as he was with the Colts. Whatever the case may be, he’s going down as a legend for both.

Manning has already been inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor. He is slated for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this summer.