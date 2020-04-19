Barring something absolutely crazy, Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

With that top selection comes a ton of responsibilities for Burrow as a rookie, not the least of which is the expectation that he’ll start on Day 1. So Peyton Manning, who also went first overall back in 1998, had some advice for him.

Appearing on SportsCenter, Manning revealed that he spoke to Burrow last week about handling his rookie season. Manning’s advice consisted of learning what he can and becoming a better player.

But Manning also said that he would be more than happy to see Burrow break one of his rookie passing records. He said that he would be OK if Burrow broke his record for 28 interceptions in a rookie season.

The Colts went 3-13 that year, one of only two losing seasons Manning would have in his NFL career.

Peyton Manning said on @SportsCenter that Joe Burrow called him last week, asking for advice how to handle his rookie season. Manning told him to learn what he can, become a better player, before adding that he’s OK with Burrow breaking his rookie-year interception record of 28. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2020

When you think about it, Manning and Burrow actually have a bit in common as prospects.

Manning was and Burrow is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick the draft, even though many scouts believe that at least one other quarterback in the same draft is more talented. But it would be wildly unfair to even hint at a comparison between Ryan Leaf and either Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert.

Burrow will also be joining a team that, like the 1998 Colts, have an established star wideout in AJ Green to give him some security.

After going 3-13 as a starter in 1998, Manning led the Colts to a 13-3 record in his second year.

If Burrow is like Manning in his ability to turn a team around, the Bengals will gladly roll with whatever struggles he might endure as a rookie.