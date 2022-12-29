Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job

ENGLEWOOD, CO - MARCH 07: Quarterback Peyton Manning reacts as he announces his retirement from the NFL at the UCHealth Training Center on March 7, 2016 in Englewood, Colorado. Manning, who played for both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos in a career which spanned 18 years, is the NFL's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (539), passing yards (71,940) and tied for regular season QB wins (186). Manning played his final game last month as the winning quarterback in Super Bowl 50 in which the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, earning Manning his second Super Bowl title. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties.

Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked by TMZ if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down.

"I don't think so," Manning told TMZ.

It's safe to say the Broncos will have to look elsewhere for a head coach.

During an interview on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" in September, Manning said coaching probably isn't in his future. His explanation as to why was hilarious.

"I don't see a GM in my future. Coach? I'm the offensive coordinator on my son Marshall's sixth-grade football team," Manning told Cowherd. "We got beat in overtime on Saturday. A couple of my players asked me why I ran the ball so much in the red zone.

"I think coaching in my future is also out. Hearing that from a couple of sixth graders was tough. Hearing that from a 32-year-old wide receiver or quarterback saying, 'Hey I haven't gotten the ball. What are you doing?' I think that's out."

For now, Peyton seems focused on hosting the "Manningcast" with his brother Eli.