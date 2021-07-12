Peyton Manning Shares His Hopes For Aaron Rodgers

Former NFL great Peyton Manning couldn’t avoid questions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during his appearance at the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field on Monday.

Manning, a Denver legend because of his Super Bowl win with the Broncos back in 2015, attended All-Star festivities this week. He even took part in an interview with MLB Network. Despite being there to take in all the baseball action, he had to answer a few football-related questions, one of which centered around Rodgers.

Manning was asked about the Packers quarterback during his MLB Network interview. He admitted he “hopes” Rodgers can work things out with Green Bay and play for the Packers this fall. Manning also admitted he can’t imagine Rodgers playing for any other team.

It certainly doesn’t sound like Manning thinks Rodgers will play for the Denver Broncos later this fall, despite ongoing rumors suggesting he might.

Peyton Manning on MLB Network during All Star workout said he hopes Aaron Rodgers can work it out with Green Bay. “That’s what I see him as.”

Peyton good with Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater as Broncos QB especially with training camp starting in 2 weeks. #9sports pic.twitter.com/BW6xnrRfY0 — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 12, 2021

If Aaron Rodgers stays put in Green Bay, Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater will get the start at quarterback for the Broncos this upcoming season. Neither appears capable of taking Denver to the playoffs.

Lock did not play winning football last season. He went 4-9 as the starter, completing just 57.3 percent of his throws with 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Bridgewater, meanwhile, has experience to boast, but doesn’t provide the sizzle at the position the Broncos are looking for.

Rodgers would be an obvious upgrade over Lock and Bridgewater. But right now, Peyton Manning doesn’t anticipate a trade taking place.