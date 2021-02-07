Peyton Manning Sums Up His Thoughts On QB Drew Lock

Peyton Manning joined the a group of seven other NFL greats in being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night. The former Colts and Broncos great joined the class of 2021 in his first time on the ballot, going down as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Although his playing days might be done, Manning spends plenty of time watching football. He still has a special place in his heart for both of the organizations that he led during his career.

Manning spoke recently about the Broncos and more specifically about their young quarterback, Drew Lock. The recently inducted Hall of Famer claimed to be a fan of the second-year player out of Missouri.

“I’m a Bronco fan, I’m a Drew Lock fan,’’ Manning said in a Zoom interview with channel 9 News in Denver. “I’ve known him since he came to work our football camp and I’ve kept up with him and stayed in touch with him so I’m pulling for him. Look last year for anybody who had a new offensive coordinator and a younger quarterback it was going to be challenging.”

Lock played in 13 games in 2020, throwing for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. After a handful of good-looking performances in 2019, many hoped that the young quarterback would take a bigger leap this season. Lock clearly experienced some growing pains, casting doubt on his role as the Broncos franchise star.

Drew Lock finally got some Bronco family love: From Peyton Manning: “I’m a Bronco fan, I’m a Drew Lock fan. … Look, last year for anybody who had a new offensive coordinator and a younger quarterback it was going to be challenging. (1/3) #9sports https://t.co/FoLk9Xgn6Y — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) February 7, 2021

Manning on Lock (3/3): “Took them a while to figure that out but w/the pandemic offseason, not having much time, it’s just not easy. I’m pulling for Drew. I’m excited for their prospects w/full year and an offseason .. I’m excited for him to have a good year this yr.’’ #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) February 7, 2021

Manning elaborated and said that it will take some more time to work things out in Denver, especially after a difficult season. The recently inducted Hall of Famer explained that the pandemic-ridden year affected development greatly, so 2021 should give Lock and the Broncos a fresh slate.

“The teams that really got into the hunt this year had veteran quarterbacks, veteran coordinators, had some chemistry together,” Manning said. “Brady was kind of the exception. I think Tampa figured out they were better off running a lot of his plays. Took them a while to figure that out, but with the pandemic offseason, not having much time. It’s just not easy. I’m pulling for Drew. I’m excited for their prospects with a full year and an offseason getting on the same page in this system with some of those new players and I’m excited for him to have a good year this year.’’