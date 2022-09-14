Peyton Manning 'Timeout' Clip Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

ENGLEWOOD, CO - MARCH 07: Quarterback Peyton Manning reacts as he announces his retirement from the NFL at the UCHealth Training Center on March 7, 2016 in Englewood, Colorado. Manning, who played for both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos in a career which spanned 18 years, is the NFL's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (539), passing yards (71,940) and tied for regular season QB wins (186). Manning played his final game last month as the winning quarterback in Super Bowl 50 in which the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, earning Manning his second Super Bowl title. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The biggest takeaway from Monday night's showdown between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks is that Nathaniel Hackett seriously mismanaged the final minute of the game.

With roughly a minute remaining on the clock, the Broncos could've used one of their three timeouts to come up with their best fourth-down play. Instead, Hackett let the clock run all the way down to 20 seconds before calling a timeout.

While precious seconds were winding down, Peyton Manning kept saying the Broncos should call a timeout. He ended up making the timeout gesture 62 times while on ESPN's Manningcast.

A video of Peyton calling 62 timeouts is going viral on Twitter this Wednesday. NFL fans find it very amusing.

"This won't get old," one fan said.

"I love that someone got paid to count this," another person tweeted.

People also loved Eli Manning's facial expressions during the final minute of the Broncos-Seahawks game.

Hackett owned up to his mistake during Tuesday's press conference.

“Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it," Hackett said. "Just one of those things, you look back at it and you say, ‘Of course we should go for it. We missed the field goal.’ But in that situation we had a plan. We knew the 46 was the mark."

Hackett will have plenty of chances this season to prove that he learned from this Week 1 fiasco.