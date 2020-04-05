The Spun

Peyton Manning, Wife Praised For Generous Act In Denver

Peyton Manning in a press conference.ENGLEWOOD, CO - MARCH 07: Quarterback Peyton Manning reacts as he announces his retirement from the NFL at the UCHealth Training Center on March 7, 2016 in Englewood, Colorado. Manning, who played for both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos in a career which spanned 18 years, is the NFL's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (539), passing yards (71,940) and tied for regular season QB wins (186). Manning played his final game last month as the winning quarterback in Super Bowl 50 in which the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, earning Manning his second Super Bowl title. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

It’s been four years since Peyton Manning retired after leading the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl title. But Manning hasn’t left the city behind, and he’s doing his part during its time of need.

On Sunday, a hospital worker on Twitter revealed that Manning and his wife Ashley bought food for all of the hospital staff. Those meals included thank you notes for all of the workers.

“Thank you for all of your hard work!!” the message said. “This meal is graciously provided by Peyton and Ashley Manning.”

Denver and the state of Colorado have been slammed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to the Denver Post, the state is dealing with nearly 5,000 cases with over 100 people losing their lives to the virus.

Suffice it to say, those hospitals and health facilities need all of the help that we can give them.

But Manning isn’t only donating his time and money to help out. He’s also literally giving part of himself to the community.

On Friday, he donated blood to the Children’s Hospital in Aurora.

In his four seasons with the Denver Broncos, Manning brought the team to heights they hadn’t reached since John Elway was under center.

It looks like the city still has plenty to keep thanking their former quarterback for.

