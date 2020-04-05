It’s been four years since Peyton Manning retired after leading the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl title. But Manning hasn’t left the city behind, and he’s doing his part during its time of need.

On Sunday, a hospital worker on Twitter revealed that Manning and his wife Ashley bought food for all of the hospital staff. Those meals included thank you notes for all of the workers.

“Thank you for all of your hard work!!” the message said. “This meal is graciously provided by Peyton and Ashley Manning.”

Denver and the state of Colorado have been slammed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to the Denver Post, the state is dealing with nearly 5,000 cases with over 100 people losing their lives to the virus.

Suffice it to say, those hospitals and health facilities need all of the help that we can give them.

Y'all former @Broncos QB Peyton Manning and his wife Ashley bought food for all the staff working on every floor of our hospital. ❤️ What a special and amazing gesture by an equally special and amazing person! #BroncosCountry 🐐 #COVID2019 #EssentialWorker #HealthcareHeroes pic.twitter.com/6iqrH8xqqx — 𝐻𝑒𝒶𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇 ❤️💙🏒 (@lvs2rdhrses) April 5, 2020

But Manning isn’t only donating his time and money to help out. He’s also literally giving part of himself to the community.

On Friday, he donated blood to the Children’s Hospital in Aurora.

In his four seasons with the Denver Broncos, Manning brought the team to heights they hadn’t reached since John Elway was under center.

It looks like the city still has plenty to keep thanking their former quarterback for.