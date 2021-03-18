NFL World Reacts To The Phillip Lindsay Free Agency News

The Denver Broncos and running back Phillip Lindsay reached an agreement on Thursday morning to let 26-year-old test the free agency waters this offseason. The organization has rescinded his restricted free agency tender, allowing him to explore the open market.

Lindsay burst onto the scene during his rookie season in 2018, rushing for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns, in addition to making 35 receptions. He followed up on that Pro Bowl-caliber performance with similar numbers in 2019, appearing to show staying power on the Broncos and in the NFL.

However, Denver signed veteran running back Melvin Gordon to a two-year deal prior to the start of the 2020 season, giving Lindsay the first real adversity of his career. Along with some difficult injuries, the third-year ballcarrier stumbled along to his worst year yet. Lindsay rushed only 118 times for just 503 yards and one touchdown, while making seven catches for 28 yards.

The Broncos limped along to a 5-11 season and have ultimately decided that the 26-year-old running back isn’t in their future plans. But that doesn’t mean everybody is happy with the news that Lindsay will be headed to a new team.

The reactions to Thursday’s news varied, but most fans and media members realized that a much heavier burden has been placed on the 27-year-old Gordon. With his off-the-field issues seemingly resolved, the two-time Pro Bowler will be set-up for a big year with the Broncos.

Phillip Lindsay hitting free agency is about to make Melvin Gordon one of the best values in fantasy football for the 2021 season. — Kate Magdziuk (@FFballblast) March 18, 2021

Broncos' running back room is still in good shape moving forward. Melvin Gordon III got stronger as the year went on, averaging more than 4.9 yards per carry in five of his final seven games. Carried the ball 15 times for 131 yards (8.7 YPC) against the Chiefs in December. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) March 18, 2021

Mike Boone and Royce Freeman don’t pose the same threat to take away touches like Phillip Lindsay. Melvin Gordon could be a value https://t.co/GH1cLzOWS9 — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) March 18, 2021

Not resigning Phillip Lindsay one year after giving Melvin Gordon 13 million guaranteed is proof that the broncos are absolutely clueless and we are years away from making the playoffs. — lostmybeer (@dadbeerhusband2) March 18, 2021

Gordon should also get some help from incoming fourth-year running back Mike Boone. The former undrafted free agent has been stashed deep on the Minnesota Vikings depth chart, but should get his first major chance with the Broncos in 2021.

As for Lindsay, he’ll have to fight for a new contract in free agency. Coming off of a tough season, organizations may be hesitant to give him a generous offer, so the 26-year-old may have to settle and prove himself for a year or two first.