Photo Of Melvin Gordon, Russell Wilson Went Viral Last Night

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Melvin Gordon #25 of the Denver Broncos gestures prior to facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The only highlight for the Denver Broncos' offense on Thursday night was Melvin Gordon's hilarious look towards Russell Wilson on the sideline.

During the second half of the Broncos-Colts game, the camera crew for Amazon Prime Video caught Gordon staring at Wilson. It's unclear if he was mad at his teammate.

That being said, Gordon went viral on social media because the screenshot of him staring at Wilson was unintentionally funny.

Gordon, who has been struggling this season, had a fine performance on Thursday night. He finished the game with 54 rushing yards and 49 receiving yards.

Wilson, however, had a tough day at the office. The Pro Bowl quarterback had 274 passing yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

In his postgame press conference, Wilson took accountability for the Broncos' latest loss.

"It's very simple -- at the end of the day I've got to be better, I've got to play better," Wilson said, via ESPN. "The defense played their butts off tonight, we had some key good drives. ... At the end of the day throwing two interceptions can't happen. Can't happen. I let the team down tonight."

Wilson will need to start performing at an elite level if he wants to avoid more funny looks from Gordon.