Photos: The “Crowd” At The Broncos’ Game Is Going Viral

The Denver Broncos are preparing to allow 5,700 fans into Empower Field at Mile High today. But to fill some of the empty seats, the Broncos decided to bring in some “special guests” for today’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Photos from Mile High show that the Broncos have set up cardboard cutouts of the citizens of South Park and placed them in seats all around the stadium. In the hit show, the town of South Park is situated in Colorado, and the Broncos have been referenced on a number of occasions.

That said, whoever was put in charge of getting the cutouts printed out did a terrific job. They all look like they were perfectly cut to fill out the details of the character designs.

Everyone from the Goth Kids to Edgar Allan Poe to the Gingers are there in the crowd. Better still: They’re all wearing masks.

In addition to the 5700 or so live socially distanced fans, the #Broncos will have the entire town of "South Park" in the stands today… pic.twitter.com/QN1cEKfQpa — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 27, 2020

Fans on Twitter are lauding the Broncos for how creative they were.

“Whoever they are playing they should just forfeit and give them the w,” one fan wrote.

“This should only be allowed if Cartman gets up in the 4th quarter of a Bucs blowout and screams to the Broncos ‘Screw you guys I’m going home,'” wrote another.

Sports teams around the world are finding increasingly creative ways to make the gameday experience more fun. Creativity like this is definitely something we can all get behind.

Way to go, Broncos.