On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus released its ranking of the NFL’s 32 starting quarterbacks. The top of the leaderboard features names you’d expect (Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, in that order). Slide down all the way to No. 32 and you’ll find Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos.

That’s right. PFF has named Lock the worst starting quarterback in the NFL. Why? Lock had “the 32nd-ranked passing grade (63.4) out of 36 qualifying quarterbacks” last season.

The Mizzou alum was also awful in the turnover department last season. In 13 games in 2020, Lock completed just 57.3 percent of his throws while throwing 15 interceptions and fumbling the ball eight times.

The Broncos acquired Teddy Bridgewater this off-season, meaning Lock’s job is in major jeopardy.

“The reason the Broncos acquired veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to compete with Lock for the starting job is because Lock had the 32nd-ranked passing grade (63.4) out of 36 qualifying quarterbacks,” via PFF.com. “He must find a way to clean up his 23 turnover-worthy plays and make better decisions. Lock shows promise at times — he had the eighth-best passing grade (92.3) when throwing between 15-20 yards and executing play-action pass. The leash won’t be long. If given the opportunity, Lock has to play consistently and smart for Fangio to stick with his young quarterback.”

The Broncos’ roster is probably good enough to earn a playoff berth, but Drew Lock could be holding them back.

Denver acquired Teddy Bridgewater with the idea that if Lock doesn’t play well, the veteran can take over early on during the 2021 campaign.

It’s safe to say Lock is the quarterback facing the most pressure this upcoming season. PFF seems to think so.