Pro Football Focus Thinks 1 Young QB Is Being Overhyped

There were a number of quarterbacks who had standout seasons in 2019, and have heightened expectations for 2020.

But the analysts at Pro Football Focus believe that one young QB is being overhyped heading into the new season. On Wednesday, PFF posted a video suggesting that we should “pump the brakes” on Broncos second-year QB Drew Lock.

The video was a response to a recent ESPN mock draft that had Lock going No. 15 overall to the Broncos in a re-draft of the entire league. PFF pointed out that despite going 4-1 as a starter late in the year, the stats don’t bear out a lot of room for optimism.

“Let’s not even talk about Drew Lock going ahead of players like Jimmy G (Garoppolo) or Matt Ryan,” the host said. “Let’s just talk about what those five games meant. He’s a below average quarterback, fairly above replacement. I think we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves on Drew Lock heading into 2020.”

PFF gave Lock a 57.6 grade, which was 27th among quarterbacks in 2019.

Pump the brakes on the Drew Lock hype

Lock saw his first action in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers and promptly led them to just their fourth win of the season. After leading the Broncos to a road upset of the Houston Texans the following week, it became clear that he was ready to lead the team.

The former second-round pick finished the season completing 64.1-percent of his passes for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Some, like Colin Cowherd, are proclaiming Lock as a “dark horse” MVP candidate.

Don't be shocked if Denver wins the AFC West over Kansas City. "Drew Lock is the pop guy in the NFL this season." — @ColinCowherd

Is the Drew Lock the most overhyped young QB in the league as PFF suggests?