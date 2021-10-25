Rams, Broncos Reportedly Agree To Monday Trade

The NFL trade deadline isn’t until next Tuesday, but the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams reportedly made a deal this afternoon.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams will trade linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to Denver in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. The move comes a little over two years to the day that the Rams got Young from the Baltimore Ravens in the mid-season Marcus Peters trade.

Denver, which has lost four straight after a 3-0 start, is in desperate need of linebacking depth. The Broncos currently have seven linebackers on injured reserve.

Trade: Rams are sending LB Kenny Young and a 2024 7th-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for 2024 sixth-round pick, per sources. Broncos have eight injured LBs, including six on injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

Young, meanwhile, has started all seven games for the 6-1 Rams this season, playing on 77% of the team’s defensive snaps. Young recorded 46 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in those seven contests.

One of those sacks came against Jared Goff in yesterday’s win over the Detroit Lions. The other was a sack of Tom Brady in Los Angeles’ 34-24 victory over Tampa Bay on September 26.

Given the myriad of injuries to the Denver linebacking corps, we’d expect Young to have some type of role with his new team immediately this Sunday against the Washington Football Team.