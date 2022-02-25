Report: 1 NFL Team Will “Explore” Russell Wilson Trade

Despite Russell Wilson still being a Seattle Seahawk, that’s not going to stop teams from trying to trade for him.

The Denver Broncos appear to be one of the more aggressive teams in that regard as they continue to search for a new quarterback.

Benjamin Allbright is reporting that the Broncos will continue to explore Wilson as an option if Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay.

Denver would continue to explore Russell Wilson as an option if Rodgers stays in GB, and try for him should he come available https://t.co/tV1vF142Lr — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 25, 2022

If that isn’t trying to take a major swing at the position, then what is?

The Broncos have had had some inconsistent quarterback play the last few seasons, which is one of the main reasons why they haven’t made the playoffs since 2015. That was the year when Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset after Super Bowl 50.

If the Broncos want to trade for Wilson, it’s going to have to cost them. NFL Network’s Michael Silver is reporting that the starting asking price would likely be three first-round picks.

That’s a steep price to pay already and it potentially could get even higher.

It may not stop Denver though as the organization knows it has to get the quarterback spot right moving forward.