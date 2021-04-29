Report: AFC Team Discussing Trade For Aaron Rodgers

Could we see Aaron Rodgers dealt in a trade tonight? It’s not out of the realm of possibility since one AFC team is reportedly on the phone with the Green Bay Packers.

According to Eric Goodman of Afternoon Drive w/Goodman & Mason, the Denver Broncos are “having conversations” with the Packers about Rodgers. He went so far as to speculate that a deal between the two could be executed tonight.

“It is my understanding the Broncos are having conversations with the Green Bay Packers about Aaron Rodgers…” Goodman said. “Do not be surprised if a deal is executed tonight.”

It’s not just Goodman though. NFL analyst Mark Schlereth offered a similar report just moments later, asserting that a deal is “as close to being a done deal as it can get.”

The Denver Broncos hold the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They don’t have an excess of draft capital though, so they’d likely have to give up quite a lot to bring him into the fold.

But it wouldn’t be the first time that Broncos president John Elway managed to land a Hall of Fame quarterback in a year of uncertainty at the position. His pitch to Peyton Manning in 2012 resulted in two Super Bowl appearances, a ring and tons of record-setting offense in their four years together.

Things sometimes come together quickly in the NFL. Based on what we heard earlier today, we could see Rodgers moved soon.

But seeing it happen tonight would be a draft moment on par with the all-time great moments in NFL history.