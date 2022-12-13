Report: 'Big Fine' Is Coming For Star NFL Wide Receiver

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 01: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against Nasir Adderley #24 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 01, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Jerry Jeudy had a career game on Sunday, catching three touchdown passes in the Broncos' loss to Kansas City.

Afterwards however, there were plenty of people who wanted to talk more about Jeudy's outburst toward an official than his breakout performance.

At one point during the game, Jeudy became incensed at the lack of a penalty being called on a Chiefs defender and took it out on one of the officials. The Denver wide receiver removed his helmet, got in the official's face and eventually made contact with him as well.

Surprisingly, Jeudy wasn't even flagged, let alone ejected, for the display. A punishment will be forthcoming from the NFL though, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Florio reported on Tuesday that at the very least, Jeudy will be hit with a sizable fine.

"A suspension currently isn't expected, but that could change. A big fine will be imposed. The league is curious as to why no foul was called," he tweeted. "Some in league circles who hadn't seen the video of the Jeudy incident are stunned by it. There may be voices advocating for a suspension, especially since he wasn't ejected."

If Jeudy does in fact have to miss time, it won't matter much to Denver. Not because Jeudy isn't good--he leads the team in touchdown receptions and is second in catches and receiving yards--but because the Broncos have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Denver is 3-10 overall and has lost five straight games and nine of its last 10.