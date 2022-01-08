With the final week of the 2021 regular season here, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has an important update on Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

According to Rapoport, there are multiple people around the league who believe the Broncos will move on from Fangio in the offseason. However, a final decision has not been made or communicated to the veteran coach.

Rapoport added that Fangio met with Broncos general manager George Paton in recent days to present his future plans.

Fangio is finishing up his third season as the head coach of the Broncos. He currently owns a 19-29 record.

The future of #Broncos coach Vic Fangio is in doubt heading into today's game.

The Broncos will have an important decision to make in the offseason. Paton, who is finishing up his first year as the team’s general manager, reportedly has a strong relationship with Fangio.

This season started off with a lot of promise for the Broncos, as Fangio’s squad jumped out to a 3-0 record. Unfortunately, they were unable to sustain that early-season momentum.

If the Broncos move on from Fangio in the offseason, it’s unclear who the favorite would be to replace him.

Regardless if they keep Fangio or not, the Broncos will be in the quarterback market this offseason. They’ve been linked to star quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson in the past.