Report: 1 ‘Prime’ Destination Emerges For Aaron Rodgers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly “torn” on where he’ll play next season. If he decides to request a trade, one team has emerged as a potential landing spot.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are a “prime location” for a veteran quarterback this offseason. The main reason why the Broncos have become an attractive team for a veteran quarterback is because their roster is loaded with talent.

“It’s been fascinating to see how the Denver Broncos have really emerged as a potential quarterback location,” Rapoport said. “If you take a look at their roster, they’re basically stacked at defense, they have a bunch of young receivers and running backs.”

The Broncos recently hired Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. He spent the past three seasons as Rodgers’ offensive coordinator.

From our Scouting Combine coverage: As we await a decision by #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers presumably by Tuesday, the #Broncos have emerged as a prime location for a veteran QB this offseason. pic.twitter.com/eY7Zu1Gwsy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2022

Rodgers is expected to announce his decision for the 2022 season by Tuesday.

A Rodgers trade would completely shake up the league, but a deal isn’t imminent at this time.

We’ll have additional updates on Rodgers’ future when they’re available.