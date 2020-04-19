Report: Broncos Eyeing Major Trade In NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is only a few days away and the trade rumors are really starting to ramp up.

While it’s been relatively quiet as far as teams in the top five go, we could see plenty of movement from clubs in the teens. The latest report from Woody Paige suggests that the Denver Broncos could be eyeing a draft trade into the top 10.

Taking to Twitter, Paige told a Broncos fan that he doesn’t believe the Broncos will maintain the 15th overall pick. He revealed that his sources are telling him they might move up to No. 8 or No. 10 in order to land Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy.

Denver appears to have found the quarterback they want to build around in Drew Lock. After building up the offensive line in free agency, it makes sense that the next step is to give him weapons.

It could go either way. Don’t believe Broncos stay at 15. My sources tell me they go up to 8 or 10 and get Jeudy. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) April 19, 2020

The Broncos are also not hurting for assets they can potentially trade if they want to move into the top 10. They currently own five top 100 picks thanks to a pair of extra third-rounders they got from various trades.

It will be interesting to see if any top 10 team is willing to move down in a year with so much offensive talent.

But if the Broncos are looking to move, there’s always someone willing to listen.

Do you think the Broncos will make a trade in the first round of the NFL Draft?