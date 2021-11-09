Report: NFL Team Eyeing Run At Aaron Rodgers In 2022

Much has been made this week about Aaron Rodgers being unvaccinated against COVID-19. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning MVP was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he tested positive for the virus and will now be sidelined until at least next Saturday.

Rodgers vaccination status and his subsequent rant against the NFL on the Pat McAfee Show dominated the league’s attention throughout the week, but it isn’t the only story swirling around the 37-year-old. Questions still remain, and if anything only grew this week, about where he plans to play in 2022.

Rodgers nearly reached a breaking point with the Packers this offseason, but ultimately returned to the team after altering his contract. It’s widely believed that if things don’t according to plan in Green Bay this year, the three-time MVP will actually ask out next summer.

If Rodgers does express his desire to leave, at least one team appears prepared to make a run at him: the Denver Broncos.

According to Dan Patrick, the Broncos are “gearing up” to pursue Rodgers during the 2022 offseason. One way Denver did that was by trading away star edge-rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams before the trade deadline.

“The Broncos are gearing up to get Aaron Rodgers. That’s what they’re doing,” Patrick said earlier this week on the Dan Patrick Show, citing a source. “This may not be the only player they get rid of, but they know they have a young nucleus there. Von Miller was expendable. They’re going to gear up, load up if Aaron Rodgers somehow doesn’t want to stay in Green Bay.”

Are the #Broncos loading up to make a run at Aaron Rodgers this offseason? pic.twitter.com/NKys71o3lK — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 2, 2021

The Broncos received a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick from the Rams in the Miller deal, leaving them with five picks in the first three rounds of next year’s draft. It’ll likely take more than that to strike a deal for Rodgers, but Denver has the draft compensation to seemingly piece together a competitive package.

At 4-4 through the first eight weeks of the 2021 campaign, the Broncos are in a difficult spot and not quite competitive enough to compete for a Super Bowl. Rodgers would greatly boost Denver’s chances, but the organization will have to pay the Packers a pretty penny in any deal for the star quarterback.

The 2022 offseason is still a few months away, but the Broncos will certainly be a team to watch when the time comes.