Drew Lock is the Denver Broncos‘ current starting quarterback, but that could change by the start of the 2021 season according to a report.

Lock has been with the Broncos for two years now, starting 18 games for the organization during that span. The Missouri alum’s inconsistent play became an issue in 2020 as he threw 16 touchdown passes but also 15 picks.

It was previously reported John Elway was committing to Lock for at least one more season. But a new report contradicts such information.

NFL analyst Michael Lombardi told Pat McAfee on Tuesday that the Broncos are no longer committed to Lock. The organization has been in frequent contact with teams as Denver reportedly looks for a new quarterback.

"They've been rumored to be talking to a lot of teams about QB's. I thought they were going to make a trade last week for a QB & one of the teams backed out. I think the whole conversation about Drew Lock being the guy is over"@mlombardiNFL on the #Broncos #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/fz1q6ipCkn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 16, 2021

Drew Lock is still young and has time to prove he’s an NFL-caliber quarterback, but the clock is ticking. And if the Broncos find a better option, they’ll make a move to upgrade.

If Denver is truly targeting a replacement for Lock, the draft presents an opportunity. The Broncos will select ninth in the 2021 NFL Draft. Quarterback prospects like Trey Lance and Mac Jones should still be available by then.

The Broncos may not want to take a chance on another young quarterback, though. Trading for a more proven quarterback could prove more beneficial for a team that appears to just be a quarterback away from making a run at the playoffs.