Report: Broncos Interested In Major NFL Draft Trade

The Denver Broncos appear to be gaining interest in making a major trade in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It’s unclear whether or not the Broncos are committed to quarterback Drew Lock. He’s shown promise coupled with inconsistency. If Denver feels like it can make an upgrade, it appears it’ll try and do so.

According to Woody Paige of The Denver Gazette, Broncos GM George Paton was the first to call the Atlanta Falcons to inquire about their No. 4 overall pick. In doing so, Denver made its hand clear: the organization wants to upgrade at quarterback.

With the No. 4 overall pick, the Broncos would have a chance at landing Trey Lance, Justin Fields or Mac Jones, depending on how the top three picks shake out.

“George Paton can guarantee that the Broncos get Trey Lance or Justin Fields,” Paige wrote, via The Denver Gazette. “He’ll ultimately make the final call, but already has made the first call to the Falcons. Paton could do the deal if he’s willing to pay the price.”

BLOG | Per The Gazette’s Woody Paige, the #Broncos “made the first call” to the #Falcons on acquiring the No. 4 pick in this year’s draft | by @JohnnyLoveStuffhttps://t.co/43Y9UiuQKL — 104.3 The Fan & DenverFan.com (@1043TheFan) April 19, 2021

To make this trade work, the Denver Broncos would have to give up their 2021 first-round and several other picks. But it’d be worth it if they could land their new franchise quarterback.

It really all comes down to whether or not Denver believes Drew Lock is its guy. If the Broncos want to move on already, a trade with the Falcons makes sense.

If Atlanta gives up its first-round pick, expect the Broncos to be involved come draft time.