Report: Broncos Trade Offer For Matthew Stafford Revealed

The Los Angeles Rams won the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes earlier this off-season, but they weren’t the only team in the mix. The Denver Broncos made an intriguing offer to the Detroit Lions, according to a new report.

The Broncos don’t appear to be committed to current quarterback Drew Lock. And for a team with a roster that appears capable of fighting for a playoff berth, Denver has been and is looking for an upgrade at quarterback.

The Broncos reportedly had strong interest in acquiring Stafford from the Lions earlier this year. According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, Denver offered its No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a second-rounder.

In the end, the Rams’ bid was too good to pass down for the Lions. But the Broncos’ offer sends a clear message: they’re looking for an upgrade and replacement for Lock.

The #Broncos did make a trade offer to the #Lions for QB Matthew Stafford before they got outbid by the #Rams The offer: 9th overall pick in the 2021 Draft for Stafford and a 2nd round pick. [via @theMMQB]https://t.co/vCUbJ3DgKX pic.twitter.com/d1CZneS2Fg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 12, 2021

It is interesting the Broncos’ offer didn’t include Drew Lock. The Rams’ offer did include a quarterback in Jared Goff. That was one of the tipping points for the Lions.

Detroit didn’t want to go empty handed at quarterback heading into the 2021 season. And while this year is expected to be another tank-job for the Lions, they’ll at least have a veteran and proven quarterback under center in Goff.

The Broncos, meanwhile, appear to be moving forward with Lock, for the time being. It’ll be interesting to see what Denver does with its No. 9 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.