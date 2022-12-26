Report: Coach Turned Down Interim Offer From Broncos

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg reportedly wasn't the team's first choice for the position.

According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was asked to take over for Nathaniel Hackett, who was let go by Denver earlier today after only 15 games.

However, Evero reportedly told the Broncos he thought it would be best if he remained focused on the defense, opening the door for Rosburg, who had been the team's senior assistant.

Evero, 41, is in his first season as the Broncos' defensive coordinator. His unit has ranked among the league's best this year, their effort in yesterday's 51-14 loss to the Rams notwithstanding.

Every has been garnering attention as a possible head coaching candidate this offseason, so it's possible that he did not want to concern himself with spending two weeks in an interim role for a 4-11 team.

An NFL assistant since 2011, Evero helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last season as the team's secondary coach and passing game coordinator.