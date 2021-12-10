There is shocking and heartbreaking NFL news coming in late Thursday night. Former Denver Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has passed away, per reports.

Thomas was only 33 years old. Rumors of his death began circulating on social media earlier tonight.

Now Denver NFL insider Ben Allbright and Atlanta-based television producer Miles Garrett have confirmed the gut-wrenching news.

RIP Demaryius Thomas. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 10, 2021

I just emailed Demaryius Thomas position coach while he was at West Laurens High School – Jeff Clayton. He tells me that the rumors are true. The former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver has passed away at the age of 33. pic.twitter.com/WnmVfm1ln2 — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) December 10, 2021

A five-time Pro Bowler, Thomas last played in the NFL with the New York Jets in 2019. He officially retired from professional football this past June.

A first-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2010, Thomas was a star for the Broncos until midway through the 2018 season when he was traded to the Houston Texans. In 125 games with Denver, Thomas caught 665 passes for 9.055 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Thomas posted five-straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2012-16, making the Pro Bowl each year. In 2015, he helped lead the Broncos to the franchise’s third Super Bowl championship.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Thomas’ friends, family and former teammates during this time.

Rest in peace, DT.