Report: Deshaun Watson Remains ‘Intrigued’ In 1 AFC Team

Headed into NFL training camp, much remains unclear about the future of Deshaun Watson in the NFL. Amidst his ongoing legal situation and his desire to leave the Houston Texans, the 25-year-old quarterback might not be on the field come Week 1.

At one point, trade rumors containing Watson’s name were everywhere. Any team that wanted an upgrade at quarterback likely thought about going after the multi-time Pro Bowler, despite the Texans expressing their desire to hold onto him.

However, everything flipped when 22 different women accused Watson of sexual misconduct. The Houston Police Department recently confirmed that it’s continuing to conduct a criminal investigation, while a civil suit remains pending.

Even with the situation facing Watson off the field, the star quarterback remains “intrigued” in one team. According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Denver Broncos have kept their eyes on the 25-year-old quarterback from afar and there’s mutual interest between the two parties.

“Don’t sleep on Denver here because I have been told that Watson has long been intrigued by the Broncos. They have good options on offense and Denver is believed to be one of the teams that’s, from afar, monitoring the quarterback landscape around the league, Watson included,” Fowler said on SportsCenter Thursday, per YardBarker.

The Broncos aren’t the only team that could factor into a Watson pursuit. Earlier this week, ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared that he believes the Philadelphia Eagles could make a play for the Texans quarterback because of the many assets they could use in a trade.

“The Eagles are more equipped to make a run at Deshaun Watson than any other team out there,” Schefter said during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic. “And if you put Deshaun Watson on the Philadelphia Eagles they become a Super Bowl contender right away.”

According to Fowler, Watson’s availability for the start of Texans training camp remains up in the air. He could end up on the commissioner’s exempt list or decided that he wants to hold out, both of which will complicate matters further.