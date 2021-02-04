Report: Here’s What The Broncos Offered For Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams paid a steep price for Matthew Stafford last weekend, but it was necessary due to all the other suitors trying to acquire the Pro Bowl quarterback.

It was reported earlier this week that Detroit received an offer from Carolina that included the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Believe it or not, the Panthers were’t the only team willing to give up a top-10 pick to land Stafford.

According to Dan Patrick, the Denver Broncos offered the No. 9 overall pick and Drew Lock to the Lions in exchange for Stafford. That trade, however, was not appealing enough for general manager Brad Holmes to pull the trigger.

The Lions ultimately opted for a deal that included Jared Goff, a pair of first-round picks and a third-round pick. At the end of the day, Patrick believes Detroit made the right decision.

“Drew Lock is not as good as Jared Goff,” Patrick said. “Although you’re getting the 9th pick overall, if I’m Detroit, I still like what they did, but Denver did try.”

Lock showed a lot of promise in his rookie year with the Broncos, but he then hit a wall in his second season. One of the main issues for Lock was that he struggled to take care of the football, throwing 15 interceptions in 13 starts.

It’s fair to say that Denver will be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason if an upgrade presents itself.