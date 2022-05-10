Report: How Much The Broncos Could Be Sold For

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: A pair of F-16 fighter jets perform a flyover in a general view before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Whoever purchases the Denver Broncos will have to cut a massive check.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL team is expected to cost more than $5 billion. That more than doubles the record-setting $2.35 billion Joe Tsai spent on the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.

In early February, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post estimated a $4 billion acquisition cost that still would handily become the most expensive purchase of a sports franchise. That exorbitant price tag is reportedly rising.

Sources told The Denver Gazette's Woody Paige that bidding groups led by Wal-Mart heir Rob Walton and Philadelphia 76ers governor Josh Harris have emerged as the top finalists. Walton reportedly wants to build a new stadium in Denver to rival the one his cousin, Stan Kroenke, established for the Los Angeles Rams.

A trust in the name of late owner Pat Bowlen has run the team since he passed away in 2019. Bowlen's family members will share the sale's proceeds.

According to Florio, the Broncos want to complete the sale before the 2022 season begins.