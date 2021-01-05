Report: John Elway’s New Role Could Be ‘Bad News’ For Drew Lock

The latest career move for Broncos executive and legendary quarterback John Elway could have a reverberating effect on the team’s current QB, Drew Lock.

Earlier today, the Broncos announced that Elway would be vacating his GM position after 10 years at the helm. He’ll ascend to an “elevated role” as president of football operations while hiring a GM who will have final say on roster decisions.

Elway, of course, drafted Lock in 2019 and has been bullish in his support of the young, inconsistent quarterback. Last week, it was reported that Elway would not consider drafting another signal caller this year.

Well, that could all change once the new general manager takes over. Cecil Lammey of 1043TheFan.com tweeted Monday night that the chatter around the NFL is that Elway’s shifting role is considered “bad news” for Lock.

“I know he [Lock] has his supporters here, but around the league he’s not regarded that highly,” Lammey wrote.

In 13 starts this season, Lock completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He had a stretch of seven-straight games with an INT and also lost three fumbles on the year.

If Lock is back as Denver’s starter in 2021, he’ll need to be much better. Even if the new GM doesn’t move on from the former Missouri star, he’ll likely give Lock a short leash to work with.