Report Names “Top Candidate” To Land Broncos Job If Denver Moves On From Vic Fangio

Vic Fangio walks off the field.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos yells at his players to get off the field following a win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Saturday, NFL Network insider announced that Vic Fangio’s coaching future with the Denver Broncos is in doubt.

Fangio, who is wrapping up his third season in the Mile High City, currently owns a 19-29 record. He has shown flashes of being a good head coach at times, but the Broncos’ roster doesn’t have enough talent at quarterback to be a legit contender.

If the Broncos decide to move on from Fangio in the offseason, they may turn their attention over to another defensive-minded coach.

CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora is reporting that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is held in very high regard in Denver.

“The Denver Broncos are widely expected to part ways with head coach Vic Fangio and begin a coaching search this week, multiple league sources said, with several indicating Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn will quickly emerge as a top candidate there,” La Canfora reported.

Quinn has emerged as a popular coaching candidate due to his recent success in Dallas. He has transformed the Cowboys’ defense into a unit that can consistently force turnovers.

Prior to joining the Cowboys’ staff, Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. During his stint with the franchise, he won 44 games and made a Super Bowl appearance.

The Broncos aren’t the only team that’ll be linked to Quinn this offseason. In fact, he’s already been mentioned as a potential replacement for Pete Carroll if the Seattle Seahawks make a change.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.