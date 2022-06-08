Report: NBA Owner Willing To Pay $5 Billion For NFL Franchise

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, it was announced that the Denver Broncos entered a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group. According to ESPN, the agreement is for $4.65 billion.

Well, per a report from ProFootballTalk, the final sale for the Broncos could've ended at $5 billion.

Mike Florio is reporting that 76ers co-owner Josh Harris made it known that he was willing to pay $5 billion for the Broncos. However, he was only willing to pay that price if he was certain $5 billion would get the deal done.

Harris was never given that assurance he was looking for. As a result, the Broncos were sold to the Walter-Penner ownership group.

Harris' main concern was that the Walton-Penner group would continue to increase their bid until he bowed out. After all, they certainly have the funds to pay an absurd price for the Broncos.

Even though Harris didn't win the bid for the Broncos, his sights are still set on owning an NFL franchise.

Per the report from Florio:

Harris, we’re told, intends to pursue another NFL franchise. Thus, there was no reason to drive up the price of the Broncos, when that becomes the precedent for the next transaction.

Whenever that time comes, Harris will probably be ready to spend $5 billion.