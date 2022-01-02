Report: NFL Head Coach Would Garner Serious Interest If Fired

Vic Fangio might not be the head coach of the Denver Broncos much longer, but if he is let go next week, the 63-year-old could have a new job rather quickly.

According to a new report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Fangio is “high atop” the defensive coordinator wish list of multiple head coaching candidates this cycle. Fangio also might be pursued by teams with established head coaches are looking to make a change at DC.

“If several top defensive coordinators like Todd Bowles (Buccaneers) or Dan Quinn (Cowboys) end up getting head coaching jobs, that alone creates demand for coordinators, and Fangio’s reputation as a master tactician on that side of the ball would lead to competition for his services,” La Canfora writes.

Fangio is in his third season as the Broncos’ head coach. After going 7-9 and 5-11 in his first two campaigns, his team is 7-8 with two games remaining.

The organization has not made a decision on Fangio’s future yet, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport earlier today.

Vic Fangio's future with Broncos firmly up in the air, per @RapSheethttps://t.co/HDKBCead3z pic.twitter.com/ySlGAcKe0o — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 2, 2022

If the Broncos move on from Fangio, it would make a lot of sense for him to be hired almost immediately as a coordinator. He has two decades worth of history running an NFL defense, and has now added head coaching experience to his resume.

Earlier this week, Fangio was asked about his future in Denver.

“For a lot of reasons, I do not worry about it,” he told reporters. “Do I acknowledge that it’s out there and could happen? Absolutely.”

The Broncos will take on the Los Angeles Chargers this afternoon in what will essentially be an elimination game in the AFC playoff race.