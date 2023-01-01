Report: NFL Players Not Happy With Team's Practice Decision

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 5: A general view of Sports Authority Field at Mile High prior to kickoff between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, 2013 in Denver Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

If you thought getting rid of Nathaniel Hackett would eliminate all the negative headlines surrounding the Broncos, think again.

Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg decided to have a padded practice this week.

The Broncos had one more padded practice available this year. However, that doesn't mean they're required to use it.

According to ProFootballTalk, some players on the Broncos were upset about having padded practice this late in the season.

From Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk:

We’ve caught wind that some players — players who would prefer to emerge from final days of a lost season as healthy as possible — weren’t happy about it.

While this may have been a motivational tactic on Rosburg's part, there's a possibility that it could backfire on him.

The Broncos will face the Chiefs this Sunday in Kansas City. There aren't many people giving them a shot.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.