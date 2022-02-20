The Denver Broncos are currently for sale and that means plenty of people will want to buy the team.

A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are hoping to raise $4 billion in order to buy the team.

Sean O’Brien is one of the people at the helm for this cause and thinks that it would be awesome if it came to pass.

“We know it sounds a bit crazy, but it’s also a bit badass,” O’Brien said. “The purpose essentially is to establish an infrastructure so that fans from all walks of life can be owners of the Denver Broncos.”

It doesn’t look likely to happen since one person must acquire control of the team by paying at least 30% of the purchase price, per ProFootballTalk.

That person also must have the money to operate the team and right now, it doesn’t seem like this group does.

It would be something different for owning an NFL franchise, but it looks like whoever buys the Broncos won’t have to raise money.