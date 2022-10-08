Report: Russell Wilson Underwent Procedure After Thursday Night Game

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Just one day after the Denver Broncos suffered a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts at home, Russell Wilson underwent a procedure on his throwing shoulder.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday so he could receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection.

Wilson is reportedly dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi. This injury is apparently common for baseball players.

The Broncos placed Wilson on their injury report earlier this week with a shoulder injury. Despite dealing with discomfort, he played every offensive snap of Thursday night's game.

Even though Wilson underwent this procedure on Friday, he expects to play on Oct. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wilson, who has been struggling in Denver, recently said he needs to be better moving forward.

"It's very simple -- at the end of the day I've got to be better, I've got to play better," Wilson said, via ESPN. "The defense played their butts off tonight, we had some key good drives. ... At the end of the day throwing two interceptions can't happen. Can't happen. I let the team down tonight."

Only time will tell if Wilson can shake off this rough start while simultaneously dealing with a shoulder injury.