Report: There Was 1 Bizarre Factor In Von Miller Trade

Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller spent a decade with the team before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams today. But a new report indicates that a rather petty incident with some Broncos players could have led to Miller’s departure.

According to Pro Football Network, Miller reportedly became upset with his teammates over a situation with a big Halloween party he was throwing. Apparently, his teammates declined to kick in any money for the event, which had a six-figure price tag and included several high-profile guests.

Per the report, the Broncos players balked at Miller’s request that they help pay. They were reportedly under the impression that they were guests and not co-hosts since none of them had helped plan the event.

Pro Football Network goes on to say that this incident threatened to “disrupt the Broncos’ locker room chemistry.” The so-called “unpaid debt” he felt he was owed could have become a major issue as the season went on.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells PFN that Von Miller became upset when teammates declined to kick in for his annual Halloween party, a massive affair with a 6-figure price tag that this year featured Quavo from the hip hop act Migos.https://t.co/beksjS1jsY — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 1, 2021

Whether that story is true or not, it’s clear that Von Miller was ready to leave. Today he was traded to the Rams in exchange for a second- and third-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Miller now goes from being on a Broncos team in a tight race race for the AFC West title to a Rams team virtually assured of making the playoffs.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and nine QB hits on the season. He can augment a Rams defense that already ranks 10th in points allowed.

The truth about what led to Miller’s departure may never be fully revealed. But it’s on to Los Angeles now.