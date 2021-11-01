The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: There Was 1 Bizarre Factor In Von Miller Trade

Von Miller stands with hands on hips during a Broncos game.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Outside Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos 26-24. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller spent a decade with the team before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams today. But a new report indicates that a rather petty incident with some Broncos players could have led to Miller’s departure.

According to Pro Football Network, Miller reportedly became upset with his teammates over a situation with a big Halloween party he was throwing. Apparently, his teammates declined to kick in any money for the event, which had a six-figure price tag and included several high-profile guests.

Per the report, the Broncos players balked at Miller’s request that they help pay. They were reportedly under the impression that they were guests and not co-hosts since none of them had helped plan the event.

Pro Football Network goes on to say that this incident threatened to “disrupt the Broncos’ locker room chemistry.” The so-called “unpaid debt” he felt he was owed could have become a major issue as the season went on.

Whether that story is true or not, it’s clear that Von Miller was ready to leave. Today he was traded to the Rams in exchange for a second- and third-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Miller now goes from being on a Broncos team in a tight race race for the AFC West title to a Rams team virtually assured of making the playoffs.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and nine QB hits on the season. He can augment a Rams defense that already ranks 10th in points allowed.

The truth about what led to Miller’s departure may never be fully revealed. But it’s on to Los Angeles now.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.