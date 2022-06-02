Report: There's 1 Clear Favorite For Next Broncos Owner

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 31: The Denver Broncos take the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 31, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

With the next few rounds of bids for the Denver Broncos due next week, it appears a favorite is emerging to become the next owner of the prestigious franchise.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Walmart heir Rob Walton is the most serious threat to win the sweepstakes for the Broncos. That being said, he could still potentially lose out.

Bids for the Broncos are expected to be in the range of $4.5 billion. Obviously, Walton has the necessary funds to pay that price.

Walton, the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, is one of the wealthiest people in the world. Forbes has his estimated net worth at roughly $70 billion.

However, if the bidding reaches a point where it's well over $5 billion, Walton could decide to pursue other endeavors.

From ProFootballTalk's report:

A league source with knowledge of the dynamics tells PFT that the franchise is Walmart heir Rob Walton’s to lose. But that he could. As the source put it, there are other credible bidders at the table. They have the ability to pay more than $5 billion — if they choose to. The real question is whether Walton will have competition that will inevitably force him to go above $5 billion, and whether that competition will finally drive up the price to the point where Walton bows out.

If Walton ends up winning this auction, he'd become the wealthiest owner in the NFL.

It'll be very interesting to see how this entire situation plays out.